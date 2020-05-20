Five more COVID cases in McLean County; numbers rise in neighboring counties

BLOOMINGTON — Five more McLean County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 as the numbers of people with the novel coronavirus also rose in Livingston, Ford, LaSalle and Champaign counties.
But the numbers of those recovered rose as well.
McLean County Health Department announced Wednesday that five additional people had confirmed COVID cases, bringing to 194 the number of people from McLean County who have tested positive for the virus since March 19.
Of the 194, 111 have recovered, 67 are at home in isolation, ten are hospitalized and six have died, the health department said. No new deaths were announced Wednesday in McLean County.
Three of the six deaths were announced between Thursday and Sunday.
The health department previously said that three of the six deaths were associated with Bloomington Rehabilitation & Health Center, 1925 S. Main St., Bloomington.
Dion McNeal, the county communications specialist, said Wednesday that none of the five new cases announced Wednesday were related to Bloomington Rehabilitation & Health Center. No additional information was released about the five people.
The increase by five cases follows a recent surge in people who have tested positive for the virus, with 25 new cases on Friday, nine on Sunday and 17 on Monday. Health department Administrator Jessica McKnight last week identified an outbreak at Bloomington Rehab, which shared responsibility for the recent surge in cases.
Meanwhile, Livingston County Health Department announced that county's 29th positive COVID case, a man in his 70s who is hospitalized. One person died previously.
Ford County Public Health Department said that county had its 19th confirmed COVID case, a man in his 40s who is in isolation. Ford has had one COVID fatality.
The number of confirmed COVID cases in LaSalle County increased by five to 130; eight people have died there.
Numbers in Champaign County increased by 37 to 472 people. Seven people have died in Champaign.
COVID-19 drive-through testing continues 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, through Friday, at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington.
Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) told The Pantagraph on Wednesday that 232 people underwent testing on Tuesday, bringing to 6,234 the number of people who have been tested since that site opened March 28.
Statewide, IDPH said Wednesday that 2,388 more people had tested positive for COVID, bringing the statewide total to 100,418 people since the coronavirus hit earlier this year.
One hundred forty-seven additional deaths — most in the Chicago area — were announced by IDPH on Wednesday. IDPH announced the death of a Woodford County woman in her 90s but that fatality was reported by The Pantagraph Tuesday.
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.
