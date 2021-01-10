Five questions with Linda Foster, president of Bloomington-Normal NAACP

Each week The Pantagraph profiles a different community member. Know someone we should talk to? Email kheather@pantagraph.com.
Name: Linda Foster
Position: President of the Bloomington-Normal National Association for the Advancement of Colored People
How would you summarize the year 2020 for your organization?
The year of 2020 for our local branch of the NAACP was a time of action as many disparities were in need of addressing as it related to the health, social and economic equality as it related to people of color. Our branch rallied our community together to address the issues regarding COVID-19 and coordinated with local health authorities, school districts and community as we offered assistance to meet the needs during the pandemic and yet being aware of health and safety issues. We made aware of the need to ensure all children were afforded equipment, Wi-Fi and just basic school materials as they converted to website and home instructions. We met with the various city officials and provided a strategy plan for public safety, education, health, environmental and economic justice.
The 2020 brutal murder of Mr. George Floyd has awakened the world. The NAACP advocates for smarter, results-based criminal justice policies to keep our communities safe, including treatment for addiction and mental health problems, judicial discretion in sentencing, and an end to racial disparities at all levels of the system. We held a gathering with over 1,000 people from every walk of life, to share information on what we as a community can do to help make a difference. Our voice, our stand and our right to vote will make a difference. We held voter registration and a political forum where candidates could share their position and community members could make an informed vote. Even though we are non-partisan, we realized the need for people to be informed of the power of their vote.
We provided the NAACP’s 10 Shared Principles to city officials and requested immediate notification from them to the Bloomington-Normal NAACP’s Executive Committee for deviation from that. We requested regular communication cadence with the NAACP to ensure bolstered relationships and review reports, actions and any pending social justice issues.
We worked to ensure our community completed their 2020 Census and provided workshop and other information to help bring awareness to the process.
What is the Bloomington-Normal NAACP advocating for in 2021 legislatively and congressionally?
Advocating for a national COVID-19 plan to help save lives and monies being made available to states to ensure the vaccine can be distributed in a timely manner and consistency throughout our states. Too many lives have been lost that could have been prevented. We continue to advocate justice for all and to end the disparities that exist throughout our local, state and national level, including education and police reform. In addition, we will continue to fight racial equality, elimination of structural barriers, racial profiling and inequalities in criminal sentencing.
How long have you been president of NAACP Bloomington-Normal? What did you do before this?
I am serving my second consecutive term as president. Each term is for two years. Prior to that, I served as president for one term. I am a retired Illinois State University administrator, but have always been involved in social justice initiatives, and I’m on several boards and committees advocating for elimination of racism and discrimination. I have a long history living in the Bloomington-Normal area and have been known to speak up and share my opinion.
How can someone become an NAACP member?
Anyone can become a member who believes in the mission statement. Those that know our history can witness from the very beginnings, we had individuals from every walk of life that helped to shape our foundation on equality for all and ensuring that people of color are not discriminated against. You can see a member, go on our website or contact any of our officers. All are invited to help make a difference.
What does the NAACP offer for the community?
In 1908, a deadly race riot rocked the city of Springfield, the capital of Illinois and resting place of President Abraham Lincoln. Such eruptions of anti-black violence – particularly lynching – were horrifically commonplace, but the Springfield riot was the final tipping point that led to the creation of the NAACP. Interestingly, the young men who were accused of harming the white woman in Springfield were rushed to Bloomington for shelter. As such, Bloomington’s role in the formation of the NAACP is imperative to the history of the NAACP. Appalled at this rampant violence, a group of white liberals that included Mary White Ovington and Oswald Garrison Villard (both the descendants of famous abolitionists), William English Walling and Dr. Henry Moscowitz issued a call for a meeting to discuss racial justice. Some 60 people, seven of whom were African American (including W.E.B. Du Bois, Ida B. Wells-Barnett and Mary Church Terrell), signed the call, which was released on the centennial of Lincoln’s birth.
The NAACP established its national office in New York City in 1910 and the organization’s legacy continues. Today, the Bloomington-Normal branch of the NAACP remains on the battlefield for racial justice and equality. We are the voice for the voiceless and we maintain the stamina to fight for those harmed by the vitriol associated with racism and discrimination. Our local branch has been an integral part of the fabric of our community for over 102 years. We will be celebrating 103 years this year. In addition, we work with the young people to encourage and give them hope for a better tomorrow and to challenge their abilities to become who they want to be.
