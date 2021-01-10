Five questions with Linda Foster, president of Bloomington-Normal NAACP

I am serving my second consecutive term as president. Each term is for two years. Prior to that, I served as president for one term. I am a retired Illinois State University administrator, but have always been involved in social justice initiatives, and I’m on several boards and committees advocating for elimination of racism and discrimination. I have a long history living in the Bloomington-Normal area and have been known to speak up and share my opinion.

How can someone become an NAACP member?

Anyone can become a member who believes in the mission statement. Those that know our history can witness from the very beginnings, we had individuals from every walk of life that helped to shape our foundation on equality for all and ensuring that people of color are not discriminated against. You can see a member, go on our website or contact any of our officers. All are invited to help make a difference.

What does the NAACP offer for the community?