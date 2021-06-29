 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking top story

Flash floods, damaging winds possible for Central Illinois

  • 0
NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE

This graphic from the National Weather Service at Lincoln shows the forecast for the coming days. 

 NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE
{{featured_button_text}}

Showers and storms capable of producing heavy rain are expected across much of Central Illinois this evening, according to the National Weather Service at Lincoln. 

Heavy rain has already fallen over much of the area in recent days, saturating the soil, the agency said. 

Much of the region was under a flash flood watch until 7 p.m., including Logan, Marshall, Mason, McLean, Menard, Peoria, Sangamon, Stark, Tazewell, and Woodford counties. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Custom Drone Solutions of Bloomington overflew the flooding in Downs.

Other counties were facing a hazardous weather outlook, advising that strong to isolated severe thunderstorms are possible through Tuesday night. A few of these storms may produce locally damaging winds and heavy rain.

Minor flooding was expected to continue along portions of the Sangamon River near Monticello.

Thunderstorms are possible Wednesday through Thursday throughout Central Illinois, the weather service said. While the potential for widespread severe weather is low, locally heavy rain will be possible.

Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @AllisonAPetty

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Condo board boss warned of damage before collapse

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News