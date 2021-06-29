Flash floods, damaging winds possible for Central Illinois

Other counties were facing a hazardous weather outlook, advising that strong to isolated severe thunderstorms are possible through Tuesday night. A few of these storms may produce locally damaging winds and heavy rain.
Minor flooding was expected to continue along portions of the Sangamon River near Monticello.
Thunderstorms are possible Wednesday through Thursday throughout Central Illinois, the weather service said. While the potential for widespread severe weather is low, locally heavy rain will be possible.
Reader-submitted flood photos from weekend storms in Central Illinois
Allin Street in Bloomington
Bloomington
Casey's gas station Normal, Franklin and Main
Constitution Trail
Crestwicke
Farmer City
Farmer City
LeRoy.jpg
Merna, Illinois
Miller Park
Miller Park bridge
Normal
Sugar Creek
Sugar Creek at Constitution Trail
Sugar Creek at Fell Ave
Woodbury subdivision, Bloomington
Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @AllisonAPetty
Emergency crews were busy late Friday and early Saturday rescuing people swept up or stranded by flash flooding across Central Illinois, including on Bloomington-Normal streets that were under 3 to 4 feet of water in places.
As of 9 a.m., the McLean County Emergency Management Agency said roads near the Mackinaw River or that abut nearby creeks are to be avoided because of standing or moving water caused by severe storms overnight.
Thunderstorms are expected to move through the region Saturday night and into Sunday afternoon and evening, but with far less intensity than those that blasted the area Friday night and Saturday afternoon.
Both sides of Interstate 55 in McLean County opened Saturday afternoon after at least 16 hours of road crews working to mitigate flooding and collapse caused by heightened water levels of nearby Timber Creek.
“This is a very, very large loss for the community. We have crews all over trying to get to everyone as soon as possible,” said Greg Cook, director of business development and marketing at Paul Davis Restoration.