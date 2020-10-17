FLICK LITE: The latest batch of sites, sights and insights, offered as always by the readers and your own resident Flick Lite boy:

Latest greatest T-shirt expression

Ideal during these “social-distancing” days, especially for wearing in Bloomington-Normal, available online at several websites.

"Like A Good Neighbor, Stay Over There"

Another point to ponder

In the classifieds recently was a “Help Wanted” ad for the moving company, “2 Men and a Truck.”

As asks one reader: “Does that mean until someone is hired, it’s actually now `1 Man and a Truck’”?

Top late-breaking historical find

When a road is stripped in preparation for re-paving, crews can find any number of things in layers below and the other afternoon along South Madison in Bloomington, they unearthed history. Found were the rails of the Illinois Traction System Interurban Line, an electric railway with streetcar-like railcars that ran between six cities (Bloomington, Peoria, Springfield, Decatur, Champaign and Danville), from 1906 to 1953. That included what one travel guide called "the most charming railroad jaunt around, as the interurban trundles through the rolling hills and scenic tree lines of the Mackinaw valley between Bloomington and Peoria."

Newest reminder it’s a different world

Advertised on the electronic billboard in front of a Catholic church along Towanda-Barnes Road in Bloomington:

'Drive-Up Confessions'

As one devoted Catholic puts it, tongue planted in cheek: “Bless me, Father. It’s been six weeks since my last oil change.”

Next ‘coming-soon’ development

Perhaps it’s people going to court over all the COVID-19-related issues.

The latest proof: In preparation, court reporters across the area, state and nation this month were sent a list of “pandemic-specific vocabulary,” to be cued into their transcriptions machines, as “special training” for what is expected in coming months to be an “inevitable wave of Covid litigation.”

More fun places to visit, if only for their names

(As offered by the readers)

— Bread Loaf, Vermont

— Good Intent, Kansas

— Due West, South Carolina

— Boobs Canyon, Utah

Newest really-old technology that works

A late 1960s development that some banks were readying to abandon as antiquated — the drive-through lane — is with COVID-19 safe-distancing measures, hot banking tech again.

“We’re very busy,” says one teller employee at PNC, the bank with several Twin City outlets, that reports “a big jump” in drive-through service and those vacuum-cleaner-sounding pneumatic tubes that also have a big need for servicing because they’re so old and used.

Latest something you never think about

At a zoo like Bloomington's Miller Park Zoo, animals, like you and me, can feel under the weather and need a drug prescription.

What's more interesting: Walgreens fills their prescriptions, under the animal’s name.

Can you imagine?

"Hi, I'm here to pick up some Vicodin for Bob the arthritic flamingo."

Worst yet phone surprise

That transcription feature of voicemail messages on your phone is a nice option, but sometimes the transcriptions can read oddly, if not downright humorously, as witnessed recently by the Normal man who read a transcribed message from “gorgeous Emma Jean” who “wanted to set up an appointment to see you.”

Yowza, he thought!

Then he listened to the actual message. Instead of “gorgeous Emma Jean,” it actually was from the “Fort Jesse Imaging Center,” wanting to schedule an appointment for a CAT scan.

Oh.

Worst movie, best resemblance

On Broadway, the play “Cats” got rousing reviews, but not the movie adaption that premiered in theaters late last year and re-premiered for TV last week on HBO. Nonetheless, reader Amanda Lawler (she’s seen both the Broadway play and the movie) has one fond memory -- actress Judi Dench's character, Old Deuteronomy, in “Cats” has a striking resemblance to Amanda’s own real-life cat, Peaches.

Almost purr-fect, we’d suggest.

Newest location, location, location! winner

In the Parkway Shopping Center in Bloomington, the European Wax Center is next to (not a joke) Smoothie King.

Most never-envisioned life development

As one Central Illinois dentist, who retired on Dec. 31, puts it, “After 40 years of eight hours a day wearing a mask, one nicety of retirement was to be not having to wear a mask. And now look at me …”

He was at a Schnucks grocery store … still once again masked.

