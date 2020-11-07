Flick: 76 years later, what a discovery

Roy Roberts is 98.

He’ll be 99 in February.

“After I found that shoebox full of letters,” he says, “right away, my daughters thought they would be a great book.”

Three quarters of a century later, the letters are fascinating, also because of that.

A basketball player in 1941 at Bradley University in Peoria, after the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor, Roy watched many of his teammates instantly quit college to enlist.

So Roy did, too.

“I was anxious to serve our country as were all the rest of us.”

You just didn’t go off to war.

Roy had to wait his turn … until midway into 1944 when just after D-Day and the allied victory at Normandy, he boarded a ship to Europe.

One letter describes that trip, with a couple hundred other soldiers all sleeping in tight quarters in the poorly ventilated bowels of the ship that heaved and bobbed for two solid weeks, Roy Roberts spent “four of the worst days of my life” because of extreme seasickness.

“I laid in that hole for four days,” he writes to Christine, “and thought I would never get used to being at sea.”