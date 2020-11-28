Flick: B-N all over TV and movies!

Time was in the Bloomington-Normal area you’d watch TV or catch a movie, simply to be entertained, amused, to be drawn in or, in times like these, just be distracted for a few minutes or maybe 120.
But lately – have you noticed? -- it’s also getting distracted for an entirely different reason …
• Have you watched “The Trial of the Chicago 7” on Netflix?
It is a good movie, a well-done portrayal of the infamous 1969 trial of seven defendants in Chicago, charged with an assortment of charges after the riot-filled 1968 Democratic National Convention in Grant Park.
Directed by Aaron Sorkin (“West Wing,” “American President,” “A Few Good Men,” et al), it also stars many heavyweighted names you might recognize, including Sacha Baron Cohen, Jeremy Strong, Eddie Redmayne, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Michael Keaton, William Hurt, Noah Sallen of U-High, and ….
… wait a minute … Noah Sallen, of University High?
Yes!
A 2016 alum and 2020 graduate of film studies from DePaul in Chicago, Sallen landed as an extra in “Chicago 7” and plays it nicely, including one scene where he is especially prominent while screaming behind famed ‘60s social activist Jerry Rubin, played by actor Jeremy Strong (also of HBO’s award-winning “Succession”).
• Or, did you happen to tune in the other morning on NBC for “Today With Hoda & Jenna”?
A guest was Jane Lynch, the 1982 Illinois State University theater alum and subsequent Emmy, SAG and Golden Globe winner who also is fast becoming TV’s Ms.-Everywhere-On-Almost-Everything, with her most recent stint as host of NBC’s popular “Weakest Link.”
That’s why she was with Hoda and Jenna, to promote “Weakest Link,” to play from remote locations across America a “special” game with big fans of the Hoda and Jenna show and …
… Wait a minute … isn’t that one contestant … Sally Kae Pyne, of Normal, the retired ISU professor, lifelong smiling B-N civic face and 1976 Normal Community High grad?
Hey, it is!
“It was pretty cool and very fun,” says Sally. “It was a nice break from all of the other stuff we face today.”
Even better: for being the strongest link playing the game with Jane on Hoda and Jenna, Sally won $500.
• Or, were you watching the recent “Good Morning America” when it promoted the movie, “One Night in Miami,” to premiere in theaters on Christmas Day and then on Amazon Prime Jan. 15, being regaled already in prime 2021 Oscar-buzz?
The movie?
It is a fictional account of one night in the 1960s when Muhammed Ali, Malcolm X, Sam Cooke and Jim Brown, the NFL star, gather to discuss the civil rights movement and cultural upheaval of the time, and includes in its glamorous cast, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Aldis Hodge, Leslie Odom, Jr., Ann and C.P. Harding of Normal and ...
… wait a minute … Ann and C.P. Harding? Of Normal?
Early on in the movie they appear, at a table front and center, in a scene at the famed NYC nightclub -- Copacabana -- where Sam Cooke, so-dubbed “King of Soul” in the ‘60s, is performing.
Ann is retired director of alumni relations at Illinois Wesleyan University and C.P. is a former director at State Farm in Bloomington, and they appear in the movie because of one other significant B-N interest …
Their son, Chris, is a rising constellation in Hollywood and an executive producer of “One Night in Miami,” 19 years since his 2001 graduation from U-High.
His 2018 executive-produced movie, “Blindspotting” -- it rated a 94% on Rotten Tomatoes and led off the Robert Redford-spawned Sundance Film Festival -- is, as we speak, being parlayed into a TV series, all of which is making Chris Harding one very busy man.
At 38, he also remains the Good Son.
Dad C.P. has appeared in three of his movies and mom, Ann, in two, and their appearance in “One Night in Miami,” was memorable as always as well.
“Just going to wardrobe and make-up was amazing,” says Ann. “They had hundreds of people to dress for the movie and there were 400 extras in that one room, all to be dressed in 1960s attire.”
As one might expect, it’s an exacting art of perfection as well, says Ann.
“The short scene that C.P. and I were in took the better part of an afternoon to shoot.”
And so it goes.
Remember back in the day in Central Illinois when you might be watching a TV show or movie and you’d say to your partner, “That person on-screen looks a little like (you’d fill-in-the-blank).”
But now? It might REALLY even be that person!
As they say in Hollywood, stay tuned!
Bill Flick is at bflick@pantagraph.com
