Flick: B-N all over TV and movies!

It is a fictional account of one night in the 1960s when Muhammed Ali, Malcolm X, Sam Cooke and Jim Brown, the NFL star, gather to discuss the civil rights movement and cultural upheaval of the time, and includes in its glamorous cast, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Aldis Hodge, Leslie Odom, Jr., Ann and C.P. Harding of Normal and ...

… wait a minute … Ann and C.P. Harding? Of Normal?

Early on in the movie they appear, at a table front and center, in a scene at the famed NYC nightclub -- Copacabana -- where Sam Cooke, so-dubbed “King of Soul” in the ‘60s, is performing.

Ann is retired director of alumni relations at Illinois Wesleyan University and C.P. is a former director at State Farm in Bloomington, and they appear in the movie because of one other significant B-N interest …

Their son, Chris, is a rising constellation in Hollywood and an executive producer of “One Night in Miami,” 19 years since his 2001 graduation from U-High.

His 2018 executive-produced movie, “Blindspotting” -- it rated a 94% on Rotten Tomatoes and led off the Robert Redford-spawned Sundance Film Festival -- is, as we speak, being parlayed into a TV series, all of which is making Chris Harding one very busy man.

At 38, he also remains the Good Son.