Flick: Big Brother is alive and well ... It's all of us

In just the past decade or so, we’ve had development of the smartphone, online shopping, GPS, Wi-Fi, driverless cars, electric trucks you plug into a wall of your garage, iPads, and Alexa, and 82-inch TVs that barely weigh more than the box.

And the era itself?

How about the Age of the Candid Camera?

Think of ALL those recent videos of police, snapped by purely everyday folk, none of whom only a few years ago would have had a camera on them, not to mention video.

Look up at the ceiling of any major store today and you’ll see dozens of those smoked-glass half globes, shooting video that used to look like Neil Armstrong snapshots from the moon but now are so clear they’re solving many crimes (local statistics to follow).

Next time in the car and at a major intersection, crane your neck and you’ll see one other thing than clouds — a video camera. Your insurance company or friendly officer don’t really need eyewitnesses anymore. There’s “live” footage available.

This all started back in the ’70s, of course.

That’s when banks began installing cameras inside.