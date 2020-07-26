Flick: Big Brother is alive and well ... It's all of us

In just the past decade or so, we’ve had development of the smartphone, online shopping, GPS, Wi-Fi, driverless cars, electric trucks you plug into a wall of your garage, iPads, and Alexa, and 82-inch TVs that barely weigh more than the box.
And the era itself?
How about the Age of the Candid Camera?
Think of ALL those recent videos of police, snapped by purely everyday folk, none of whom only a few years ago would have had a camera on them, not to mention video.
Look up at the ceiling of any major store today and you’ll see dozens of those smoked-glass half globes, shooting video that used to look like Neil Armstrong snapshots from the moon but now are so clear they’re solving many crimes (local statistics to follow).
Next time in the car and at a major intersection, crane your neck and you’ll see one other thing than clouds — a video camera. Your insurance company or friendly officer don’t really need eyewitnesses anymore. There’s “live” footage available.
This all started back in the ’70s, of course.
That’s when banks began installing cameras inside.
Remember back in the day when you’d walk into a financial institution and feel a little uneasy because you knew somewhere in the building someone was probably watching you?
Today?
Now it’s tough to find anywhere NOT on video, even in your own neighborhood where doorbell cameras have fully caught on.
In Peoria, the city will even pay you $100 to get one of those.
Those home-security cameras are so subtle, too.
Other day I had a neighbor ask if that was a new shirt I was wearing when I walked past his home last night at 8:52?
Within the city of Bloomington, more than 400 businesses are listed as having active camera monitors.
With virtually everyone now having a phone capable of shooting video, since 2007 (when iPhone was introduced), Apple alone has created 2.7 billion potential videographers.
“I can’t tell you the number of times when I pulled over a vehicle,” says one recently retired Bloomington officer, “that as I approached the vehicle, I could see other passengers getting out their phones to shoot video. It is an unnerving new time.”
There are now, according to a government count, 30 million surveillance cameras in the U.S.
Chicago alone has 35,000.
Police in major cities wear at least one.
The town of Normal this year purchased 78 more body-worn cameras while Bloomington recently inked a $750,000 contract that includes 100 new body cameras and 19 docking stations, thus equipping 37 squad cars with two cameras each.
The city also has “public safety” cameras throughout the city that have, according to a recent count, generated evidence in 29 shootings, seven robberies, four stabbings, four gun arrests and three homicides.
“They have paid dividends over and over and over again,” says Jack McQueen, who supervises the Bloomington PD’s crime and intelligence analysis unit.
Schools all have cameras, too.
When next on the campus of Illinois State University, keep in mind, for your own security and safety, you are on video.
There are, in fact, 600-plus cameras shooting every second of activity campuswide, many with multiple lenses, quietly overseeing the campus, its quad, its buildings, its streets, all but inside the private rooms.
Redbird Arena, a highly public venue, has so many cameras “you can’t walk an inch in any hallway without being seen,” says a campus technology technician.
This “vision” has long been expected, of course.
It was (and surely remembered by any high school student of English literature) author George Orwell who back in the early 1950s gained fame with his epic novel, “1984,” that forecast “Big Brother” would one day be watching us via surveillance sophistication.
Orwell was wrong in one big way, however.
While he believed government would be “Big Brother” and, by watching us, that would lead to government interference, the reality today is that most of the cameras “watching us” are instead for our own security and crime prevention, as a safeguard. Or it’s us instead shooting the video.
We’re all “Big Brother” now.
Smile ... You’re on not-so-candid camera.
