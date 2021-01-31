Flick: Bob Loy, gone fishing ... again

Bob Loy, who died in October at 65 and for whom the Bloomington High swimming pool now will be named officially, lived by a passion for water.
He was a swim star as a student at BHS, an all-American at Illinois State University and then a swim coach at BHS as well as local pools and clubs for 40 years. When not teaching about how to successfully maneuver in water, he was fishing in it.
A favorite fishing spot was a lake in Bloomington’s Hawthorne II neighborhood where Loy wiled summers, sometimes morning until sundown, bait on hook, line in water, net by side, talking with anyone who passed on a trail that rims the lake.
He weighed bigger catches. Before throwing back a 40-pound catfish, he’d pose for a picture. Competitive in a good-natured way, when fishing with his brother, Steve, he prided himself when having a better day.
“He’s just jealous because I’ve caught so many more,” he’d gleam.
Loy was so loved at the lake, shortly after his sudden death, someone laminated and posted a tribute and a photo of Loy on the neighborhood’s entryway to the lake.
That is, until a post-Christmas wind and rain storm ripped down the tribute and sent Bob Loy flying off in the wind.
It was missing for a month.
Then it was spotted last week, in a creek a block away, still intact, floating face up. There was Bob Loy, now back in the water and bobbing with the fishes.
What an even greater tribute.
The mail must get through …
Neither rain nor snow nor apparently a fully incorrect mailing address can keep the mail from getting through.
To put it another way, check out the letter from a Chicago finance company addressed to a wrong street address, an incorrect Zip code, a town that has never existed and a shopping mall that closed 17 years ago and still somehow ended up in the correct Illinois State University mailbox of Edgar Norton, a finance professor.
“I don’t know how their computer mailing system messed this up,” muses Norton. “Kudos to the U.S. Postal Service for figuring this out and delivering it correctly.”
Not the first Aaron and Tom meeting
If you saw last weekend’s much-ballyhooed showdown between two of pro football’s most prolific — Aaron Rodgers vs. Tom Brady — there’s also this: that wasn’t the first.
In Bloomington-Normal, there already had been a meeting between Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers — in April 2018, at the American Red Cross Evening of Stars fundraiser. That’s where Green Bay’s Rodgers was featured speaker and where he met the teenage son of longtime State Rep. Dan Brady.
“Hey, wait a minute — what was your name?” Rodgers asked.
“Tom Brady,” answered Dan Brady’s son.
Rodgers lit up, announcing with a big smile to all around, “I think I like this Tom Brady better than the other one.”
And now, after last Sunday, won by the “other” Tom Brady, maybe even more.
And speaking of Kings …
Larry King, who died last week at age 87, was a beloved radio-and-TV figure, an interviewer of everyone who was anyone and a firm believer in marriage — he did it eight times.
But he wasn’t always completely loved.
Like, in Bloomington ...
Back in the late 1970s, King’s syndicated late-night radio talk show replaced local all-night programming on Bloomington’s longtime AM-listening-anchor, WJBC.
That didn’t set well with night owls and insomniac irascibles.
King was good but “local” was better, particularly on AM-1230 where, as WJBC alum Steve Vogel puts it, “listeners had grown accustomed to being able to turn on the radio in the middle of the night, confident they could instantly learn if a thunderstorm was particularly threatening, or why there were a lot of sirens on a nearby street.”
So Larry King was canceled in Bloomington, one of the only broadcast outlets in the nation to give King the can.
Fast-forward ...
A few years later, as Vogel tells it on his stevevogelauthor.com blog, he was at a radio convention where — alas! — there was Larry King. That’s when Vogel approached and mentioned to King his Bloomington “notoriety.”
“He poked his long, boney finger into my chest,” says Vogel, “and loudly proclaimed in his gravelly Brooklyn voice, 'That was your first mistake!'”
A true media King was he.
It’s high time to ask…
As Bloomington last week opened its first retail recreational cannabis dispensary, reader Dave Colee poses a pertinent, insightful and funny question:
"Am I the only one who finds it somewhat amusing that Bloomington's first recreational cannabis dispensary is located across the street from a La-Z-Boy furniture? Dude! All they need now is a sweets shop!!!"
