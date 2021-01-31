Flick: Bob Loy, gone fishing ... again

That is, until a post-Christmas wind and rain storm ripped down the tribute and sent Bob Loy flying off in the wind.

It was missing for a month.

Then it was spotted last week, in a creek a block away, still intact, floating face up. There was Bob Loy, now back in the water and bobbing with the fishes.

What an even greater tribute.

The mail must get through …

Neither rain nor snow nor apparently a fully incorrect mailing address can keep the mail from getting through.

To put it another way, check out the letter from a Chicago finance company addressed to a wrong street address, an incorrect Zip code, a town that has never existed and a shopping mall that closed 17 years ago and still somehow ended up in the correct Illinois State University mailbox of Edgar Norton, a finance professor.

“I don’t know how their computer mailing system messed this up,” muses Norton. “Kudos to the U.S. Postal Service for figuring this out and delivering it correctly.”

Not the first Aaron and Tom meeting