FLICK: Did you know Dolly Parton first hit the stage in Bloomington?

Dolly’s big moment … and it's in B-N
As big as you get in life, as late great comedian Bob Hope once said, one never forgets the little things that got you there.
Thus, Dolly, too.
So popular by 2020, only a single name now is necessary to identify her.
And one of Dolly’s littlest big moments?
Airing this month on Netflix is a well-done documentary, “Dolly Parton: Here I Am,” and at minute 34 is grainy “home movie” footage. “Hi. This is little Dolly Parton,” she says. “This is August the 1st, and we’re in Bloomington, Illinois, and this is our first show ...”
Appearing solo for the very first time was Dolly, at the McLean County Fair. It was 1974. She was after the 4-H pillow display and before the pigeon judging. It wasn’t even a weekend show, but only a Thursday.
In a photo here -- compliments of the McLean County Museum of History and believed shot by one of Dolly’s original crew -- is the scene 46 years ago where the Lowe’s store stands today.
… Just a little thing that for Dolly became so big.
As the Series has a Central Illinois tie
Emil Verban, Jr., is a well-known, highly respected Bloomington dentist who also is a fan of baseball and fond spectator of the World Series.
Thanks to Covid-19, the Series this fall is being played in a “bubble” at one site -- Arlington, Texas -- the first time the Series has been at the same park since 1944, when the St. Louis Cardinals and St. Louis Browns (today’s Baltimore Orioles) played it at Sportsman’s Park in St. Louis.
That’s a big relic … especially for Verban, Jr.
Back in ‘44, the guy who took the trash out at the Verban house -- Emil Verban, Sr., from Logan County and a Lincoln High grad – had one other hallmark – he was on the Cardinals and a star of the ‘44 Series.
“He was a great guy, a very good player, and he talked about baseball all the time,” says Verban, Jr., who had yet to be born in ’44. “But it’s kind of weird as a child -- you don’t have a full appreciation of just what your dad did for a living when he was also the guy who took out the trash every week.”
Coincidentally, Verban, Jr.’s sister, Suzanne, played a role in their father having a great ’44 Series and she wasn’t born yet.
In fact, that’s why.
Pregnant in ‘44 with Suzanne, the Verbans’ mom, Annetta had an uncomfortable seat that also was behind a structural post at the ballpark. So after Game 2, Emil, Sr., the Cardinals’ second baseman, asked for a better seat for her.
Out of obstinance and competitiveness, the request was denied by the opposing Browns’ owner.
That so angered Verban, Sr., he went from hitless in the Series’ first two games to a Series-high .412 batting average, going 3-for-3 while driving in the Series-winning run for the Cardinals in Game 6.
“Now you can sit behind the post, meathead!” Verban, Sr., told the Browns’ owner.
Five years later, Emil, Jr., was born, after his dad had been traded to the Chicago Cubs, where he was so legendary for “epitomizing” the Cubs -- steady but non-flashy -- that long after his retirement, he became namesake of a society formed in 1975 in Washington, D.C., for long-suffering Cubs fans “willing to accept misfortune and misery” -- the Emil Verban Society.
Ronald Reagan … actors Bill Murray and Gary Sinise … Hillary Clinton … Vice President Dick Cheney … Supreme Court Justices Antonia Scalia and Harry Blackmun … they are among the 700 Emil Verban Society members, of the mark that the otherwise little-known Emil, Sr. left.
Take that, meat head!
2020: Not Underwood’s year, either
When last we left Colton Underwood, he was pretty much on top of the world, after football stardom at Washington (Ill.) High School, All-American status at Illinois State University, a brief NFL stint, then big fame as star of the TV hit, “The Bachelor.”
But as bad as 2020 has been, it may be worse for Underwood.
In March, he came down with Covid19, bedridden, nursed back in the home of the parents of Cassie Randolph, the winner of Colton’s 2019 season as “The Bachelor.”
That was just the start of awfulness.
Once healthier, Underwood and Randolph broke up, and apparently it wasn’t Colton’s idea.
In court papers filed this month in Los Angeles, Cassie Randolph has been granted a restraining order against Underwood, who is accused of stalking her, of sending threatening phone texts under anonymous numbers and of planting a GPS tracking device under her vehicle.
All of that led Colton to note on Instagram that while the two had agreed to keep their split “private” that “obviously a lot (has) changed,” which will lead to another court hearing Nov. 6.
We might add, Colton says he is working on a book about his life.
And it sounds as if that may be getting more interesting with each passing day.
