FLICK: Did you know Dolly Parton first hit the stage in Bloomington?

As the Series has a Central Illinois tie

Emil Verban, Jr., is a well-known, highly respected Bloomington dentist who also is a fan of baseball and fond spectator of the World Series.

Thanks to Covid-19, the Series this fall is being played in a “bubble” at one site -- Arlington, Texas -- the first time the Series has been at the same park since 1944, when the St. Louis Cardinals and St. Louis Browns (today’s Baltimore Orioles) played it at Sportsman’s Park in St. Louis.

That’s a big relic … especially for Verban, Jr.

Back in ‘44, the guy who took the trash out at the Verban house -- Emil Verban, Sr., from Logan County and a Lincoln High grad – had one other hallmark – he was on the Cardinals and a star of the ‘44 Series.

“He was a great guy, a very good player, and he talked about baseball all the time,” says Verban, Jr., who had yet to be born in ’44. “But it’s kind of weird as a child -- you don’t have a full appreciation of just what your dad did for a living when he was also the guy who took out the trash every week.”

Coincidentally, Verban, Jr.’s sister, Suzanne, played a role in their father having a great ’44 Series and she wasn’t born yet.