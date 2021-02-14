Flick: Exploring the Bloomington-Normal roots of NBC's Chuck Todd

Under the ever-recurring category, “Everything in Life Seems to Somehow Extend Back to Central Illinois,” there is this...
In 1947 in downtown Bloomington, brothers Marty and Ben Bernstein merged their first names and opened Marben’s, a menswear store along Front Street near Main. In time, added to the family endeavor was a younger brother, Eddie.
“The family joke,” says a 48-year-old grandson, Charles David Todd, “was that after Marty and Ben (were) the store’s name, Eddie’s was the 's' possessive. He also did all the work later in life."
The Bloomington Marben’s store became so popular, the Bernsteins opened a Marben’s in Morris, too, and both were frequented — naturally also staffed upon occasion — by Ben’s wife, Dorothy, and their daughter, Lois, who 1971 in Florida married Stephen Todd. A year later, in April 1972, they had a son and...
... Chuck Todd, today a political analyst for NBC and host of its eternally popular Sunday morning cornerstone, “Meet The Press”?
Yes, that Chuck Todd.
The longer we live and the more we learn about Central Illinois, the more we wonder: Sheesh! Doesn’t EVERYBODY’S?
An addendum: Chuck Todd’s grandfather, Ben, and great uncle, Marty — the “Mar-bens” — are buried in the Jewish Cemetery at Morris and Greenwood in Bloomington. Chuck Todd’s grandmother, Bloomington-born Dorothy, is still thriving, these days at 94 living in suburban Washington, D.C., near Chuck.
“Sadly,’ says Chuck Todd, “my most recent visits (to Bloomington and Morris) have been only for family funerals. But my mother and her family made sure I was raised with a healthy love and respect (for the area).”
“Bottom line,” he adds, “my great memory of Bloomington and Morris wasn’t just funerals, but all the free clothes I got as a kid that I didn’t appreciate as much back then. What 7-year-old gets excited about a three-piece suit? I’m sure I would have preferred some Legos!”
Is this why they call it ‘koos-koos’?
As winter drawls and drones but spring — and local elections in early April — get ever closer…
Chris Koos is the longtime mayor of Normal.
He’s running again.
Up Interstate 39 in Minonk, the Woodford County town of 2,000, the mayor is Bill Koos.
It’s no last-name coincidence.
Mayor Koos and Mayor Koos are cousins.
“I even offered him some of my ‘Koos For Mayor’ yard signs once,” muses Mayor Chris.
Interestingly, by day Bill Koos is grounds foreman at Illinois State University, with one of his responsibilities being the clearing of all those walks and roadways of snow and ice in a winter like this.
Thus, Mayor Bill is also a key part of Mayor Chris’ town, especially in winter.
B-N’s Pokey LaFarge, a villain?
When born 38 years ago at what is now OSF HealthCare St. Joseph Medical Center, Andrew Hessler certainly wasn’t “villainous.” Later, as a kid nicknamed “Pokey” by his mom (she occasionally harangued him for not hurrying enough), he wasn’t “villainous.”
At Normal U-High (Class of 2001), no one called Drew Hessler that, either.
Nor at Flinger’s Pizza where he’d sing for slices. Nor when he took the stage name “Pokey LaFarge” and formed a band, took on a unique style that’s a fusion of early jazz, western swing and jump blues, and in the 20 years since U High, has wowed audiences in America and Europe; done TV like Letterman and Jimmy Kimmel; and appeared on HBO’s Emmy-winning “Boardwalk Empire.”
But Pokey LaFarge today?
If you flip on Netflix and the feature film “The Devil All The Time,” there is U-High’s Andrew Hessler (aka Pokey LaFarge), now according to Netflix, playing a dark, sad and — yes! — villainous role.
A centenarian greeting
A tip o’ the hat to Ed Hauman, a quiet, unassuming yet social guy who was a popular school custodian for decades in the Quad Cities area, one of those friendly, floor-sweeping, barf-mopping, classroom-trash-can-emptying gents we all can remember from our own school days.
Well into retirement, Ed Hauman nonetheless finally gave in a bit to age, says his daughter-in-law, former Bloomington Alderwoman Diana Hauman (and wife of civic fundraiser and classic car aficionado David), and moved recently to a retirement home — the Myerling in B-N.
Then came COVID-19 and the sad isolation that so many elders are being forced to face.
“But he reads The Pantagraph cover-to-cover every day,” says Diana. His morning paper, in other words, as with many of us, has become a “good friend.”
So, two things here:
Ed — a Sunday morning “hullo.”
And happy 100th birthday.
Bill Flick is at bflick@pantagraph.com.