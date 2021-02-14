Flick: Exploring the Bloomington-Normal roots of NBC's Chuck Todd

The longer we live and the more we learn about Central Illinois, the more we wonder: Sheesh! Doesn’t EVERYBODY’S?

An addendum: Chuck Todd’s grandfather, Ben, and great uncle, Marty — the “Mar-bens” — are buried in the Jewish Cemetery at Morris and Greenwood in Bloomington. Chuck Todd’s grandmother, Bloomington-born Dorothy, is still thriving, these days at 94 living in suburban Washington, D.C., near Chuck.

“Sadly,’ says Chuck Todd, “my most recent visits (to Bloomington and Morris) have been only for family funerals. But my mother and her family made sure I was raised with a healthy love and respect (for the area).”

“Bottom line,” he adds, “my great memory of Bloomington and Morris wasn’t just funerals, but all the free clothes I got as a kid that I didn’t appreciate as much back then. What 7-year-old gets excited about a three-piece suit? I’m sure I would have preferred some Legos!”

Is this why they call it ‘koos-koos’?

As winter drawls and drones but spring — and local elections in early April — get ever closer…

Chris Koos is the longtime mayor of Normal.

He’s running again.