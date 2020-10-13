 Skip to main content
Flick Fact: 100 years ago … what was a `great’ wage here?
Flick Fact: 100 years ago … what was a `great’ wage here?

Question: A lot has changed in 100 years, including most certainly wages. According to a recent entry in this newspaper’s “How Time Flies” feature, what was a “good” salary in Central Illinois in September of 1920?

Answer: About $3 a day, or about $15 a week, or $800 … for an ENTIRE year.

