Flick Fact: 22 toilets in just one room? Where in B-N?
Question: Can you name the public building in Bloomington that has 22 toilets and 13 sinks in just one women’s restroom?

Answer: It’s the women’s restroom on the upstairs east side of the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts in downtown. When the center was remodeled two decades ago, then-Mayor Judy Markowitz insisted there should be adequate facilities for women in what became affectionately and lovingly referred to as “Judy’s Johns.”

