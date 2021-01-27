 Skip to main content
Flick Fact: A chunk of ice even bigger than all of McLean County?
Flick Fact: A chunk of ice even bigger than all of McLean County?

Question: True or false? Floating off the coast of Argentina in South America — snapping off from the Antarctic shelf in 2017 and blamed on climate change — is an iceberg so huge, it is even bigger than McLean County.

Answer: That’s true. And it is H-U-G-E. McLean County — Illinois’ largest county at 1,186 square miles — would still pale in size to Iceberg A68a, which is 1,500 square miles big.

