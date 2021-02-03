 Skip to main content
Flick Fact: A corny question but a good one to ask?
Question: Is corn — McLean County’s greatest export to the rest of the planet — a vegetable, grain or fruit?

Answer: If you listen the Illinois Extension Association, it’s all three. Corn seed is a vegetable because it is harvested for eating. Corn seed is also a grain because it is a dry seed of a grass species. And corn seed is also a fruit because that is the botanical definition.

