Flick Fact: A night in Canton that opened the door to world fame …
Flick Fact: A night in Canton that opened the door to world fame …

Question: Fifty-three years ago tonight, on Sept. 13, 1967, at the Canton Fall Friendship Festival in Fulton County, a then little-known rock band out of California performed inside the Canton High School auditorium. It was a “constrained and thoughtful audience,” as a review in the Canton Daily Ledger later read, as “people did not know quite what to make of what was happening on stage.” Can you name the band and where its members would appear four nights later? 

Answer: The band was The Doors, with famed front man Jim Morrison, who could be rather grotesque on stage. Four nights later, The Doors would perform in New York City on the "Ed Sullivan Show," a popular Sunday night TV variety show, and sing “Light My Fire,” the band’s iconic anthem that also would help rocket The Doors to international stardom. Meanwhile, back in Canton, they were paid $2,000 to perform and got a free meal in the school cafeteria before the show.

