Question: True or false? They’re playing Major League Baseball again, so Manito, the Mason County town of 1,700 southwest of Bloomington, is quietly back in the limelight in a highly unusual way.
Answer: That’s true. For better drainage, quick drying and a soil that is soluble, porous and durable, the infield “dirt” in baseball parks, like fabled Fenway Park in Boston, is a mix of clay, silt, sand and loam. In Fenway’s case, as one learns on a ball park tour there, part of it is specially brought in from, among other places, Manito, Illinois. Manito is an area of such diverse and “high-quality soil” renown, there is a "dirt factory" there!
Memories past: 15 Sears ads from The Pantagraph's archives
