Flick Fact: A surprise on who has the most COVID-19 cases in McLean County

Question: As the COVID-19 numbers continue to be counted, since mid-March which age group in Bloomington-Normal and McLean County has had the most cases of the virus? (1) those in their 20s; (2) their 50s; (3) their 60s; (4) their 70s; (5) their 80s.

Answer: Interestingly, of a virus largely thought to be one of the "aged," the group to far out-number those in McLean County is, according to the county health department charts, those (1) in their 20s. It is a trend across all college towns in America. In order, those with the most cases of the virus in McLean County: in their 20s, then 60s, 40s, 50s, 70s, 30s, 80s and almost none in their 90s.