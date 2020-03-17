You are the owner of this article.
Flick Fact: A U.S. president? In Al Capone's car?
Question: Today a U.S. president has many armored cars for his protection. But can you name the first U.S. president to have one and how it ties back to Illinois?

Answer: Back on Dec. 8, 1941 — the day after the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor to trigger America's entry into World War II — the Secret Service decided that President Franklin Delano Roosevelt needed an armored car. The Secret Service did not have one but found one in Chicago. Interestingly 10 years before, it had been confiscated from gangster Al Capone.

