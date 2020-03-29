You are the owner of this article.
Flick Fact: Aaron Rodgers? Playing in Illinois?
Flick Fact: Aaron Rodgers? Playing in Illinois?

Aaron Rodgers in 2002

 BILL FLICK

Question: Anyone who knows pro football also knows of Aaron Rodgers, the Green Bay Packers all-pro QB. But coming out of high school 20 years ago, only one Division I college even offered him a scholarship? Do you know which one?

Answer: Rodgers, from Chico, Calif., was offered an opportunity to compete for a scholarship as a walk-on ... by the University of Illinois. But he declined the invitation and instead went to a junior college near Chico and, because of his success there, moved on to the University of California.

