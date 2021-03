Question: True or false? Actor Gary Cole, the Illinois State University graduate, likes to work with other former collegians of Bloomington-Normal.

Answer: We’d say it's true! Two of Cole’s movies, “In The Line Of Fire” and “Win A Date With Ted Hamilton!”, also starred former ISU students John Malkovich and Sean Hayes, respectively. For eight seasons on HBO’s “Veep,” Cole and Illinois Wesleyan graduate Kevin Dunn also were the key aides to “Veep” Julia Louis-Dreyfus.