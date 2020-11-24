Flick Fact: All these famous people … in B-N?

Question: Which of the following legendary performers have not been in Bloomington-Normal? Pearl Jam, the Grateful Dead, Kenny Chesney, Michael Jordan, John Mayer, Barry Manilow, KISS, Muddy Waters, Elton John, Robin Williams, Peter Gabriel, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Bob Hope, John Mellencamp, Sheryl Crow, Dolly Parton, Johnny Cash, Prince, Larry Bird, Diana Ross, Rush, the Boston Pops, Kenny Loggins, Brad Paisley, Bob Dylan, Aretha Franklin, Bruce Springsteen, Alice Cooper, Grand Funk Railroad, Bill Cosby and George Jones.
Answer: Since 1974, when Illinois State University’s union began hosting acts, all of those named have performed in B-N — either at Illinois State University’s Union Auditorium (later renamed Braden), downtown’s U.S. Cellular Coliseum (later, Grossinger Motors Arena), or ISU’s Horton Field House.
Blinded by the light: Neon signs of past and present in Central Illinois
