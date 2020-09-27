Flick Fact: An entire century ago this fall, what still popular Bloomington-Normal building was completed?

Question: Can you name the prominent building in Bloomington-Normal that was completed exactly 100 years ago this year, way back in 1920? (1) the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts; (2) Hovey Hall at Illinois State University; (3) the downtown State Farm building; (4) Lucca Grill downtown; (5) Holy Trinity Church.
Answer: It was (1) the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, in 1920 called the Bloomington Consistory Temple. Its cornerstone was laid 100 years ago as well.
18 presidents who have been to Central Illinois
Millard Fillmore
Abraham Lincoln
Andrew Johnson
Ulysses S. Grant
Benjamin Harrison
Theodore Roosevelt
William Howard Taft
Woodrow Wilson
Franklin D. Roosevelt
Dwight D. Eisenhower
John F. Kennedy
Lyndon B. Johnson
Gerald Ford
Ronald Reagan
George H. W. Bush
George W. Bush
Barack Obama
Donald J. Trump
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.