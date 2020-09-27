Flick Fact: An entire century ago this fall, what still popular Bloomington-Normal building was completed?

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Question: Can you name the prominent building in Bloomington-Normal that was completed exactly 100 years ago this year, way back in 1920? (1) the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts; (2) Hovey Hall at Illinois State University; (3) the downtown State Farm building; (4) Lucca Grill downtown; (5) Holy Trinity Church.

Answer: It was (1) the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, in 1920 called the Bloomington Consistory Temple. Its cornerstone was laid 100 years ago as well.

18 presidents who have been to Central Illinois

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.