 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Flick Fact: An Illinois athletic and historical icon you’ve probably never heard of …
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Flick Fact: An Illinois athletic and historical icon you’ve probably never heard of …

{{featured_button_text}}

Question: If not for COVID-19, just completed would have been the 2020 Summer Olympics and the 84th anniversary of a woman, Tidye Pickett, running in the 1936 Olympic Games in Berlin, overcoming severe racism of the time and becoming the very first Black woman to represent the U.S. in the Olympics. Where did Pickett attend college? (1) Bradley; (2) Roosevelt; (3) Southern Illinois; (4) Illinois State Normal.

Answer: After the Games, Pickett attended (4) ISNU where she served as student head of all women’s athletic activities and, while the school had no women’s track team, trained with legendary ISNU men’s track coach, Joe Cogdal. After graduation from ISNU, Pickett went on to become a schoolteacher and eventually principal in East Chicago Heights, her hometown, and today is saluted for her courage in the fight for both women's and Black rights by being namesake of East Chicago’s Tidye Pickett Junior High. She died in 1986.

18 presidents who have been to Central Illinois

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News