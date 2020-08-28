Flick Fact: An Illinois athletic and historical icon you’ve probably never heard of …

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Question: If not for COVID-19, just completed would have been the 2020 Summer Olympics and the 84th anniversary of a woman, Tidye Pickett, running in the 1936 Olympic Games in Berlin, overcoming severe racism of the time and becoming the very first Black woman to represent the U.S. in the Olympics. Where did Pickett attend college? (1) Bradley; (2) Roosevelt; (3) Southern Illinois; (4) Illinois State Normal.

Answer: After the Games, Pickett attended (4) ISNU where she served as student head of all women’s athletic activities and, while the school had no women’s track team, trained with legendary ISNU men’s track coach, Joe Cogdal. After graduation from ISNU, Pickett went on to become a schoolteacher and eventually principal in East Chicago Heights, her hometown, and today is saluted for her courage in the fight for both women's and Black rights by being namesake of East Chicago’s Tidye Pickett Junior High. She died in 1986.

