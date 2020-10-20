 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Flick Fact: An unusual fact about Bloomington’s water department?
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Flick Fact: An unusual fact about Bloomington’s water department?

{{featured_button_text}}

Question: Where is located the City of Bloomington Water Department? (1) in Normal; (2) in downtown Bloomington; (3) on Bloomington’s far southeast side, near Crestwicke Country Club; (4) at Lake Bloomington.

Answer: The City of Bloomington Water Department is actually (1) in Normal, at 603 W. Division, on the Normal side (north side) of Division Street. Decades ago, because it was in Normal, the single tract of land on which sits the department was subdivided and ceded into Bloomington.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Blinded by the light: Neon signs of past and present in Central Illinois

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: "Holding On To Each Other" theme of new mural

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News