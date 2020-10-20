Flick Fact: An unusual fact about Bloomington’s water department?

Question: Where is located the City of Bloomington Water Department? (1) in Normal; (2) in downtown Bloomington; (3) on Bloomington’s far southeast side, near Crestwicke Country Club; (4) at Lake Bloomington.

Answer: The City of Bloomington Water Department is actually (1) in Normal, at 603 W. Division, on the Normal side (north side) of Division Street. Decades ago, because it was in Normal, the single tract of land on which sits the department was subdivided and ceded into Bloomington.