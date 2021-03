Question: “The Man Who Broke The Bank At Monte Carlo” is a book, a song, the basis of two movies and a Broadway play. Who was he?

Answer: While several men are attributed as “breaking the bank” at the world-famous Monte Carlo casino, William Nelson Darnbrough of Bloomington is one of those most famous for it, from 1904 to 1911 winning $415,000 (today’s equivalent of $11.4 million) at the roulette table. After his wins, he sold his home in Bloomington and bought an estate in England.