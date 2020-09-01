 Skip to main content
Flick Fact: Another local guy who’s made good?
Flick Fact: Another local guy who's made good?

Question: Beaverton, Oregon, is a city of 100,000, home of Nike’s world headquarters, a hub for the technology company, Intel, and was recently rated one of the 50 best American cities in which to live. Its mayor for more than a decade is Denny Doyle. Where’d he learn how to do that?

Answer: Surely Illinois State University where 71-year-old Denny Doyle was a 1967 graduate and earned his degree. (Thanks to Roger Hughes of Normal for the tip.)

