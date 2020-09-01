Flick Fact: Another local guy who’s made good?

Question: Beaverton, Oregon, is a city of 100,000, home of Nike’s world headquarters, a hub for the technology company, Intel, and was recently rated one of the 50 best American cities in which to live. Its mayor for more than a decade is Denny Doyle. Where’d he learn how to do that?
Answer: Surely Illinois State University where 71-year-old Denny Doyle was a 1967 graduate and earned his degree. (Thanks to Roger Hughes of Normal for the tip.)
18 presidents who have been to Central Illinois
Millard Fillmore
Abraham Lincoln
Andrew Johnson
Ulysses S. Grant
Benjamin Harrison
Theodore Roosevelt
William Howard Taft
Woodrow Wilson
Franklin D. Roosevelt
Dwight D. Eisenhower
John F. Kennedy
Lyndon B. Johnson
Gerald Ford
Ronald Reagan
George H. W. Bush
George W. Bush
Barack Obama
Donald J. Trump
