Flick Fact: Are all these wind farms a negative to one longtime career?

Question: With so many wind farms popping up in Central Illinois, can you name the longtime industry helpful to farmers that now is listed on an endangered species list?

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Answer: Fully endangered is crop-dusting (known professionally as “aerial applicators”). “It’s just too dangerous to fly around those things (wind turbines),” one says. "And insurance costs are way, way up because of them, too."

Blinded by the light: Neon signs of past and present in Central Illinois

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.