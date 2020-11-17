 Skip to main content
Flick Fact: Are all these wind farms a negative to one longtime career?
Question: With so many wind farms popping up in Central Illinois, can you name the longtime industry helpful to farmers that now is listed on an endangered species list?

Answer: Fully endangered is crop-dusting (known professionally as “aerial applicators”). “It’s just too dangerous to fly around those things (wind turbines),” one says. "And insurance costs are way, way up because of them, too."

