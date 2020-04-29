You are the owner of this article.
Flick Fact: Are our morticians Covid19 heroes?
Flick Fact: Are our morticians Covid19 heroes?

State Rep. Dan Brady

State Rep. and mortician Dan Brady.

 BILL FLICK

Question: Should we add undertakers and morticians to our list of Covid19 “heroes”?

Answer: As morbid as it might seem, yes. A body “stores” the virus for a while so morticians are “exposed” as well. So informs Dan Brady, the Bloomington-based state representative who is a mortician by career and has, since the Covid19 outbreak, also been educating and conferring with state officials about one of the lesser-thought-of aspects to the pandemic.

