Flick Fact: Are police in B-N ever on the run, too?
Flick Fact: Are police in B-N ever on the run, too?

Question: On cold winter days, we still expect our cars to start. But that’s not always been the case, particularly in the 1920s and early ‘30s when car batteries weren’t nearly as efficient. Can you name a profession in Bloomington-Normal especially affected by the cold and cars that wouldn’t start back then?
 

Answer: Police in Bloomington and Normal occasionally ran — on their feet — or rode bicycles to crime scenes because the police cars wouldn’t start. Meanwhile, so many cars would not start during winter, most families in B-N simply didn’t use a car December through February, and walked or biked everywhere as well.

