Flick Fact: Are there more men or women in B-N?
top story

Flick Fact: Are there more men or women in B-N?

Question: In McLean County, are there more men or women?

Answer: While women outnumber men across America, that is not the case here, according to the latest U.S. Census Abstract. There are 87,281 men in McLean County and only 81,330 women. By 2030, the census estimates that gap will widen, with 104,459 men and 94,643 women.

