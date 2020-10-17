 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Flick Fact: Are there more robots than humans at the Rivian plant?
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Flick Fact: Are there more robots than humans at the Rivian plant?

{{featured_button_text}}

Question: True or false? Rivian, the electric-vehicle manufacturer whose plant is the ex-Mitsubishi facility in west Normal, is such a technological company, it has more robots than human-being employees.

Answer: True … for now. The score now at Rivian: robots, 500; human-being employees, 400. But by this time next year when the company expects to roll out its first vehicles, officials say it should have a staff of 1,000 humans at the factory. Even today, with a staff of 400 at the Normal factory, hundreds more of Rivian’s 2,300 employees nationwide have descended on Normal to get the facility “production-ready” by 2020’s end.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Blinded by the light: Neon signs of past and present in Central Illinois

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Heyworth High School makes a Presidential prediction

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News