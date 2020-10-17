Flick Fact: Are there more robots than humans at the Rivian plant?

Answer: True … for now. The score now at Rivian: robots, 500; human-being employees, 400. But by this time next year when the company expects to roll out its first vehicles, officials say it should have a staff of 1,000 humans at the factory. Even today, with a staff of 400 at the Normal factory, hundreds more of Rivian’s 2,300 employees nationwide have descended on Normal to get the facility “production-ready” by 2020’s end.