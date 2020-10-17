Flick Fact: Are there more robots than humans at the Rivian plant?

Question: True or false? Rivian, the electric-vehicle manufacturer whose plant is the ex-Mitsubishi facility in west Normal, is such a technological company, it has more robots than human-being employees.
Answer: True … for now. The score now at Rivian: robots, 500; human-being employees, 400. But by this time next year when the company expects to roll out its first vehicles, officials say it should have a staff of 1,000 humans at the factory. Even today, with a staff of 400 at the Normal factory, hundreds more of Rivian’s 2,300 employees nationwide have descended on Normal to get the facility “production-ready” by 2020’s end.
Support Local Journalism
Blinded by the light: Neon signs of past and present in Central Illinois
tropicsnight.jfif
RT 66 TOURISM 3 SAS
PRINCESS THEATRE 5 SAS
PALMS GRILL CAFE 1 CTM
OEM CHENOA 2 SAS
NEON BHS SIGN lead SAS
MONA'S 75TH 2 SAS
McLean Arcade Museum 6 sas
L is for lighting
Jesus Saves a Sign Lead sas
images.jfif
HARVEST MOON DRIVEIN 10
HARVEST MOON DRIVEIN 4
download (1).jfif
CLOCK DESIGN 4 SAS
Cadillac Jack's
AN OUTPOST FOR BOOKS 1 SAS
030719-blm-loc-3statefarmsale
5dd8b0a282f38.preview.jpg
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.