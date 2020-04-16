You are the owner of this article.
Flick Fact: Are those 'flushable' wipes truly that?
 BILL FLICK

Question: True or false? Those “moist flushable wipes” have been a godsend during the coronavirus-spawned toilet-paper shortages.

Answer: Depends who you ask. If you ask plumbers who have been out on "endless calls" since the shortage or city workers who have been “digging out” all the “flushable” wipes that have clogged countless city sewers, they will use  words other than “godsend” — like, “don’t flush! They are NOT truly flushable.”

 

