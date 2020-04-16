Flick Fact: Are those 'flushable' wipes truly that?

Question: True or false? Those “moist flushable wipes” have been a godsend during the coronavirus-spawned toilet-paper shortages.
Answer: Depends who you ask. If you ask plumbers who have been out on "endless calls" since the shortage or city workers who have been “digging out” all the “flushable” wipes that have clogged countless city sewers, they will use words other than “godsend” — like, “don’t flush! They are NOT truly flushable.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.