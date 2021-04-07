 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Flick Fact: As Central Illinois continues to supply the world its leadership…
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Flick Fact: As Central Illinois continues to supply the world its leadership…

{{featured_button_text}}

Question: The new CIA director in the Biden Administration is William Joseph Burns. Can you name the Central Illinois town that subsequently will now be adding him to its Wikipedia “notable people” credits list?

Answer: Danville, the Vermilion County town already home of Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman and TV's legendary Dick and Jerry Van Dyke, has yet another cap feather: William Joseph Burns' family roots are in Danville. His grandfather, Owen McIntosh Burns, was from Danville, also a University of Illinois grad and a federal judge. (Thanks to B-N genealogist Roger Hughes for the fact.)

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Check it out: 10 Bloomington-Normal food facts you should know

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

St. Louis elects first Black female mayor

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News