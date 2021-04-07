Flick Fact: As Central Illinois continues to supply the world its leadership…

Question: The new CIA director in the Biden Administration is William Joseph Burns. Can you name the Central Illinois town that subsequently will now be adding him to its Wikipedia “notable people” credits list?

Answer: Danville, the Vermilion County town already home of Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman and TV's legendary Dick and Jerry Van Dyke, has yet another cap feather: William Joseph Burns' family roots are in Danville. His grandfather, Owen McIntosh Burns, was from Danville, also a University of Illinois grad and a federal judge. (Thanks to B-N genealogist Roger Hughes for the fact.)

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Check it out: 10 Bloomington-Normal food facts you should know

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.