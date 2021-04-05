 Skip to main content
Flick Fact: As the NCAA men's tournament winds down, a local question...
Flick Fact: As the NCAA men’s tournament winds down, a local question...

Question: Has either Illinois State University’s or Illinois Wesleyan University’s men’s basketball teams ever beaten a Division I team that later won a national championship?

Answer: It was 38 years ago, in 1983, when comparably tiny Illinois Wesleyan stunned the basketball world by beating a huge Division I foe, University of Arizona, 67-64, in Tucson. Fourteen years later, in 1997, Arizona won the NCAA Division I national championship. Coincidentally that same year, in NCAA Division III (this is very weird how it worked out), Illinois Wesleyan won the national championship, too.

