Flick Fact: At the B-N restaurant, Baxter’s, what’s in that name?

Question: Baxter’s is a popular restaurant, bar and grill on Bloomington's east side, across from the airport. Any idea who is Baxter?
Answer: Baxter’s is just a trade name. Originally named J. Buck's — after the St. Louis Cardinals baseball announcers, Jack Buck and his son, Jay — it became "Baxter’s" in 2009 with an ownership change. And then current restaurateur Rod Burchett purchased it. "Because of the stigma attached with restaurants that continually change ownership and names, I decided to leave the name the same when I took over," says Burchett. He adds with a chuckle, "If it’s any consolation, I do have a golfing buddy whose dog's name is Baxter. But no relationship to the restaurant."
Memories past: 15 Sears ads from The Pantagraph's archives
$26 to $50 off
By George!
Great American 4th of July PAINT SALE!
Green Tag Days
Home Improvement Sale
Outstanding 4 day store wide spectacular
Save at Sears
Sears exciting new 175 cc cycles
Sears Fall Home Improvement Sale
Sizzler Savings
Store rated one of the best
Truckload freezer sale
Try to Match Sears Low Price
You can count on us
Your dollars go further at Sears
