Flick Fact: At the B-N restaurant, Baxter’s, what’s in that name?

Question: Baxter’s is a popular restaurant, bar and grill on Bloomington's east side, across from the airport. Any idea who is Baxter?

Answer: Baxter’s is just a trade name. Originally named J. Buck's — after the St. Louis Cardinals baseball announcers, Jack Buck and his son, Jay — it became "Baxter’s" in 2009 with an ownership change. And then current restaurateur Rod Burchett purchased it. "Because of the stigma attached with restaurants that continually change ownership and names, I decided to leave the name the same when I took over," says Burchett. He adds with a chuckle, "If it’s any consolation, I do have a golfing buddy whose dog's name is Baxter. But no relationship to the restaurant."