Flick Fact: At this B-N hotel, you’re in dignified company

Answer: At least two: Presidents Gerald R. Ford and George H.W. Bush. Bush's son, George W. Bush, passed through town in 2000 and members of his campaign detail reportedly stayed at the Bloomington hotel. But George W. is said to have slept on the campaign train. The only other president to stay overnight in B-N over the past 100 years: Ronald Reagan, who before he was president stayed one night in the early 1960s at the now-gone Prairie Traveler Motel, near Towanda Avenue/IAA Drive in Bloomington.