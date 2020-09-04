Flick Fact: B-N? A `special' place for what big singing star?

Question: Can you name the singer/icon who has a special place in his heart for Bloomington-Normal because it was the site of his first big arena show? (1) Kenny Chesney; (2) Phil Collins; (3) Bruce Springsteen; (4) Barry Manilow; (5) Elton John.

Answer: It was (4) Barry Manilow who had a 1975 show at Illinois State University’s Horton Field House. After his first “big” show, he says, he and his band literally had to run to their limousine along College Avenue to avoid fans pursuing them. When back in town for a show in downtown Bloomington in April 2012, he retold the story. “A memory I won’t forget,” he announced with a huge smile. Manilow has done shows three times in the Twin Cities, with his other show in the 1980s.