 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Flick Fact: B-N? A `special' place for what big singing star?
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Flick Fact: B-N? A `special' place for what big singing star?

{{featured_button_text}}

Question: Can you name the singer/icon who has a special place in his heart for Bloomington-Normal because it was the site of his first big arena show? (1) Kenny Chesney; (2) Phil Collins; (3) Bruce Springsteen; (4) Barry Manilow; (5) Elton John. 

Answer: It was (4) Barry Manilow who had a 1975 show at Illinois State University’s Horton Field House. After his first “big” show, he says, he and his band literally had to run to their limousine along College Avenue to avoid fans pursuing them. When back in town for a show in downtown Bloomington in April 2012, he retold the story. “A memory I won’t forget,” he announced with a huge smile. Manilow has done shows three times in the Twin Cities, with his other show in the 1980s.

 

18 presidents who have been to Central Illinois

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Red Cross responds to Hurricane Laura

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News