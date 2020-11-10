 Skip to main content
Flick Fact: B-N's only stabbing in front of a packed house?
Flick Fact: B-N’s only stabbing in front of a packed house?

Question: Can you name the man who once stabbed another person inside the Illinois State University's Bone Student Center, then instead of being handcuffed, charged and arrested, only got stares and smiles when he showed up a couple hours later at today's Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal to see how his victim was doing?

Answer: It was master illusionist David Copperfield, who back on Feb. 20, 1991, accidently stabbed an assistant during a performance at Braden Auditorium. A few nurses even got autographs.

