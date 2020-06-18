You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Flick Fact: Band-Aids ... Kleenex ... and what B-N product?
0 comments

Flick Fact: Band-Aids ... Kleenex ... and what B-N product?

{{featured_button_text}}
Beer Nuts

B-N's most famous product?

 BILL FLICK

Question: Ad Age magazine has deigned that three American-made products have such "perfect" brand names, they ultimately have become generic names, too. Band-Aids and Kleenex are two of them. Can you name the third?

Answer: Beer Nuts. It was more than 70 years ago when Edward Shirk and his son, Arlo, took over the Caramel Crisp confectionery store in downtown Bloomington and began selling ”Redskins,” then later to be called Shirk’s Glazed Peanuts, and then finally in 1953 what we know them as today, Beer Nuts.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: City of Bloomington places concrete barriers to protect diners

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News