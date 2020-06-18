Flick Fact: Band-Aids ... Kleenex ... and what B-N product?

Question: Ad Age magazine has deigned that three American-made products have such "perfect" brand names, they ultimately have become generic names, too. Band-Aids and Kleenex are two of them. Can you name the third?

Answer: Beer Nuts. It was more than 70 years ago when Edward Shirk and his son, Arlo, took over the Caramel Crisp confectionery store in downtown Bloomington and began selling ”Redskins,” then later to be called Shirk’s Glazed Peanuts, and then finally in 1953 what we know them as today, Beer Nuts.