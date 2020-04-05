You are the owner of this article.
Flick Fact: Because of coronavirus, how many more phone calls are we making now?
Remember Maxwell Smart?

 BILL FLICK

Question: Since the the coronavirus slowdown/shutdown, phone calling has naturally increased in Illinois. But by how much? (1) nearly a quarter more calls than the otherwise average everyday calls; (2) nearly twice as many; (3) Oh my gosh — you won't believe it!

Answer: It's (3). Phone calls have increased dramatically, says Verizon. In fact in a single day, we are making nearly double the volume of calls we used to make on an average Mother’s Day. Mother's Day used to be the biggest day in an entire year for making phone calls.

 

