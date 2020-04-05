Flick Fact: Because of coronavirus, how many more phone calls are we making now?

Question: Since the the coronavirus slowdown/shutdown, phone calling has naturally increased in Illinois. But by how much? (1) nearly a quarter more calls than the otherwise average everyday calls; (2) nearly twice as many; (3) Oh my gosh — you won't believe it!
Answer: It's (3). Phone calls have increased dramatically, says Verizon. In fact in a single day, we are making nearly double the volume of calls we used to make on an average Mother’s Day. Mother's Day used to be the biggest day in an entire year for making phone calls.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.