Flick Fact: Before 1966, did anybody really know what time it is?

Question: True or false? It’s 1965. It’s 10 a.m. in Bloomington but 9 a.m. in parts of rural McLean County; 10 a.m. in Clinton but 9 a.m. in Monticello.

Answer: That’s true. Until 1966, with passage in Congress of the Uniform Time Act, it was up to individual towns and municipalities to decide if they wanted to switch to daylight saving time. Even then, states like Indiana didn’t go along and for 30 years thereafter it caused great TV-viewing confusion — especially for viewers in Southeastern Illinois — as the CBS and NBC affiliates in Terre Haute were programming in a different time zone than the ABC affiliate in Evansville.