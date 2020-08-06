You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Flick Fact: Bloomington-Normal’s rainiest day … ever?
0 comments
top story

Flick Fact: Bloomington-Normal’s rainiest day … ever?

{{featured_button_text}}

Question: What’s the most it has ever rained in a single day in Bloomington-Normal, and when was that? 

Answer: On Aug. 3, 1943, it rained 6.6 inches in only four hours in B-N, the heaviest downpour in recorded history. That’s according to weather records at Illinois State University.

Memories past: 15 Sears ads from The Pantagraph's archives

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: "Fair Food Fest" makes up for loss of county fair

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News