Flick Fact: Bloomington-Normal’s rainiest day … ever?

Question: What’s the most it has ever rained in a single day in Bloomington-Normal, and when was that?
Answer: On Aug. 3, 1943, it rained 6.6 inches in only four hours in B-N, the heaviest downpour in recorded history. That’s according to weather records at Illinois State University.
Memories past: 15 Sears ads from The Pantagraph's archives
$26 to $50 off
By George!
Great American 4th of July PAINT SALE!
Green Tag Days
Home Improvement Sale
Outstanding 4 day store wide spectacular
Save at Sears
Sears exciting new 175 cc cycles
Sears Fall Home Improvement Sale
Sizzler Savings
Store rated one of the best
Truckload freezer sale
Try to Match Sears Low Price
You can count on us
Your dollars go further at Sears
