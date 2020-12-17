Flick Fact: Bloomington’s results in the electoral college votes …

Question: The electoral college this week voted in Joe Biden as the 46th president of the U.S., with 306 electoral votes to Donald Trump’s 232. Has anyone from Bloomington-Normal ever received electoral votes?
Answer: Yes. Adlai Stevenson II twice ran for president, garnering about 150 electoral votes over two elections, both of which he lost to Dwight Eisenhower. And, in 1872, pursuing the “Liberal Republican Party” nomination for president but defeated at its convention was Bloomington’s David Davis. He nonetheless received one electoral vote in an election ultimately won by Ulysses Grant, our 18th President. (Thanks to Jack Keefe for the tip.)
