Flick Fact: Can Danville get any more famous? Yes!

Question: Danville isn’t a huge city by any means — a little over 30,000 residents — but it is huge in producing famous people, like Gene Hackman, Dick Van Dyke, Jerry Van Dyke and most recently, Irving Azoff. Just who is he?

Answer: Inducted this month into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and now considered one of the most powerful people in the music industry, Azoff, 72, began his career by managing Champaign’s REO Speedwagon, then Peoria’s Dan Fogelberg. He then managed the Eagles before also branching out as an agent, promoter, record executive and then co-producing movies like "Fast Times at Ridgemont High," "Urban Cowboy," "Jack Frost" and "Above The Rim."