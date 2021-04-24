 Skip to main content
Flick Fact: Can you believe those 'tramps' on the west side?
Flick Fact: Can you believe those 'tramps' on the west side?

Question: What a difference a century makes. In 1921, a leading concern in Bloomington was control of what? (1) alcohol; (2) “tramps” wandering the west side; (3) cars driving too fast.

Answer: It was all three of those, as the Roaring ’20s roared with ample fermented beverage, and Bloomington and Normal had yet to set speed limits on streets. And “tramps” (as they were called back then, according to accounts in this newspaper) were getting off boxcars in the west-side rail yard and “harassing” west-side residents for “hand-outs.”

Iconic symbols of Bloomington-Normal

