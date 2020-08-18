Flick Fact: Can you name a huge new sales hit in Illinois during the pandemic?

Question: COVID-19 has dented the economy on many levels in Illinois but certainly not in one all-new business. Can you name the business?
Answer: It’s the recreational marijuana biz. Since becoming legal Jan. 1, as of the end of last month, recreational weed sales in Illinois have exceeded $300 million, including $61 million in July, the most of any month since sales started. Those numbers far exceed expectation. The state also has collected $66.8 million in tax revenues — a bright spot as the pandemic continues to blunt state finances. Perhaps more amazingly: the average recreational weed purchase in Illinois is $150 a visit since mid-March. That’s up from a $126 average in the first 10 weeks.
Memories past: 15 Sears ads from The Pantagraph's archives
$26 to $50 off
By George!
Great American 4th of July PAINT SALE!
Green Tag Days
Home Improvement Sale
Outstanding 4 day store wide spectacular
Save at Sears
Sears exciting new 175 cc cycles
Sears Fall Home Improvement Sale
Sizzler Savings
Store rated one of the best
Truckload freezer sale
Try to Match Sears Low Price
You can count on us
Your dollars go further at Sears
