Flick Fact: Can you name a huge new sales hit in Illinois during the pandemic?
Flick Fact: Can you name a huge new sales hit in Illinois during the pandemic?

Question: COVID-19 has dented the economy on many levels in Illinois but certainly not in one all-new business. Can you name the business?

Answer: It’s the recreational marijuana biz. Since becoming legal Jan. 1, as of the end of last month, recreational weed sales in Illinois have exceeded $300 million, including $61 million in July, the most of any month since sales started. Those numbers far exceed expectation. The state also has collected $66.8 million in tax revenues — a bright spot as the pandemic continues to blunt state finances. Perhaps more amazingly: the average recreational weed purchase in Illinois is $150 a visit since mid-March. That’s up from a $126 average in the first 10 weeks.

