 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Flick Fact: Can you name downstate Illinois’ most ‘electrifying’ city?
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Flick Fact: Can you name downstate Illinois’ most ‘electrifying’ city?

{{featured_button_text}}

Question: For an electric vehicle to work, access to electricity is obviously important and, if not at home, you'll need a public outlet in which to charge your vehicle. Can you name the best cities in downstate Illinois to find a charge in public?

Answer: According to PlugShare.com, Bloomington-Normal has more (44) public charging locations than any other downstate area. Moline-Rock Island-East Moline (25) and Peoria and Champaign-Urbana (24) are next, followed by Springfield, Mattoon, Galesburg and Decatur. Rivian Motors, readying to turn out its first electric trucks, apparently picked the right place.

18 presidents who have been to Central Illinois

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Normal Police Department discusses body cameras

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News