Flick Fact: Can you name downstate Illinois’ most ‘electrifying’ city?

Question: For an electric vehicle to work, access to electricity is obviously important and, if not at home, you'll need a public outlet in which to charge your vehicle. Can you name the best cities in downstate Illinois to find a charge in public?
Answer: According to PlugShare.com, Bloomington-Normal has more (44) public charging locations than any other downstate area. Moline-Rock Island-East Moline (25) and Peoria and Champaign-Urbana (24) are next, followed by Springfield, Mattoon, Galesburg and Decatur. Rivian Motors, readying to turn out its first electric trucks, apparently picked the right place.
18 presidents who have been to Central Illinois
Millard Fillmore
Abraham Lincoln
Andrew Johnson
Ulysses S. Grant
Benjamin Harrison
Theodore Roosevelt
William Howard Taft
Woodrow Wilson
Franklin D. Roosevelt
Dwight D. Eisenhower
John F. Kennedy
Lyndon B. Johnson
Gerald Ford
Ronald Reagan
George H. W. Bush
George W. Bush
Barack Obama
Donald J. Trump
