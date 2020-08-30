Flick Fact: Can you name downstate Illinois’ most ‘electrifying’ city?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Question: For an electric vehicle to work, access to electricity is obviously important and, if not at home, you'll need a public outlet in which to charge your vehicle. Can you name the best cities in downstate Illinois to find a charge in public?

Answer: According to PlugShare.com, Bloomington-Normal has more (44) public charging locations than any other downstate area. Moline-Rock Island-East Moline (25) and Peoria and Champaign-Urbana (24) are next, followed by Springfield, Mattoon, Galesburg and Decatur. Rivian Motors, readying to turn out its first electric trucks, apparently picked the right place.

