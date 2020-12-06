 Skip to main content
Flick Fact: Can you name one of B-N’s biggest flops of a movie?
Question: Can you name the movie that opened in Bloomington 73 years ago — March 23, 1947 — but was such a flop, it lasted only seven days and was shown only 28 times? (1) “Gone With The Wind;” (2) “It’s A Wonderful Life;” (3) “Wizard of Oz;” (4) “From Here To Eternity.” 

Answer: It was the now classic (2) “It’s A Wonderful Life,” the Frank Capra film that’s become a Christmastime tradition. Originally, it was not thought of as a Christmas movie. Its initial run here at the Irvin Theater downtown was from March 23 to March 29, 1947. Then it was gone, due to lack of interest. In what’s the ultimate of irony today, “It’s A Wonderful Life” was a full-fledged flop until the 1960s when TV began showing it at Christmastime.

