Flick Fact: Can you name the 94-year-old Illinois State University alum still in movies?
Flick Fact: Can you name the 94-year-old Illinois State University alum still in movies?

Question: One of Hollywood’s most amazingly durable actresses is 94-year-old Cloris Leachman, who appears in two movies being released this year — “High Holiday” and “The Croods 2” — and two more to be released in 2021 — “Not To Forget” and “Jump, Darling.” Where was she 75 years ago? 

Answer: She lived in Bloomington-Normal, a student at Illinois State Normal University. Leachmann’s most famous role was probably her long-running stint on 1970’s hugely popular “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.”

090519-blm-lif-rhoda

From left, Cloris Leachman, Mary Tyler Moore and Valerie Harper pose for a publicity shot for "The Mary Tyler Moore Show."

 Silver Screen Collection, Associated Press
From left, Cloris Leachman, Mary Tyler Moore and Valerie Harper pose for a publicity shot for "The Mary Tyler Moore Show."

