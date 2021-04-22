Flick Fact: Can you name the Central Illinois town that led to that clothes washer of yours?

Question: Without what Central Illinois town might we still be beating our clothes against rocks or boiling them in a pot to wash them? (1) Roanoke; (2) Gibson City; (3) Peoria; (4) Pontiac.

Answer: It’s (1) Roanoke, where the Altorfer brothers developed a gasoline-powered agitator type washer that led to development of today’s clothes washers. That was around 1910. Later they moved from Roanoke to what is now Pioneer Park in Peoria, where today it’s even aptly called Altorfer Drive.