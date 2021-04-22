 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Flick Fact: Can you name the Central Illinois town that led to that clothes washer of yours?
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Flick Fact: Can you name the Central Illinois town that led to that clothes washer of yours?

{{featured_button_text}}

Question: Without what Central Illinois town might we still be beating our clothes against rocks or boiling them in a pot to wash them? (1) Roanoke; (2) Gibson City; (3) Peoria; (4) Pontiac.

Answer: It’s (1) Roanoke, where the Altorfer brothers developed a gasoline-powered agitator type washer that led to development of today’s clothes washers. That was around 1910. Later they moved from Roanoke to what is now Pioneer Park in Peoria, where today it’s even aptly called Altorfer Drive.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Iconic symbols of Bloomington-Normal

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Earth Day offers hope for our survival

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News